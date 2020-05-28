Cisco, Nokia escape fiber optics patent case at Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday unsealed a ruling that narrowed the scope of long-running litigation accusing Cisco Systems Inc and Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc (a Nokia Corp unit) of infringing patented fiber optics technology.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, originally issued under seal on May 8, affirmed the dismissal of some of the patent infringement claims holding company Oyster Optics LLC brought against Cisco and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 lawsuits.

