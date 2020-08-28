Fed Circuit revives patent case against Cisco, brushing aside inventorship defect

A federal appeals court has revived a patent case brought against Cisco Systems Inc by a smaller computing company, saying a judge erred in ruling the asserted patent invalid for failure to list all co-inventors.

In a precedential decision issued on Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a determination that an Egenera Inc patent relating to data center technology was invalid and remanded the case for further proceedings.

