Fed Circuit trims research center's patent win against Cisco

A federal appeals court on Wednesday significantly cut a jury verdict worth about $57 million that the research institute SRI International Inc had won against Cisco Systems Inc in a patent case relating to cybersecurity technology.

In a partial victory for SRI, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the patents at issue in the research center’s case were valid, denying a bid by Cisco to escape a jury verdict that it should pay $23.7 million for infringing them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y9HCrE