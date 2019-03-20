Westlaw News
March 20, 2019 / 11:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed Circuit trims research center's patent win against Cisco

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday significantly cut a jury verdict worth about $57 million that the research institute SRI International Inc had won against Cisco Systems Inc in a patent case relating to cybersecurity technology.

In a partial victory for SRI, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the patents at issue in the research center’s case were valid, denying a bid by Cisco to escape a jury verdict that it should pay $23.7 million for infringing them.

