A federal appeals court on Tuesday dealt a setback to cloud services firm Egenera Inc in its patent litigation against larger rival Cisco Systems Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that an Egenera patent on computer server technology was invalid.

