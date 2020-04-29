IN BRIEF: Patent case against Cisco slated for Zoom-based trial

A judge has decided to conduct a bench trial in a patent case against Cisco Systems Inc using Zoom Video Communications Inc technology, denying a bid by Cisco to instead use its own Webex teleconferencing platform.

In an order issued last week, U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr in Norfolk, Virginia rejected arguments by Cisco that Zoom’s platform has too many security flaws and should be replaced with Webex or a Google Inc product.

