SCOTUS turns away Cisco plea for patent eligibility clarity in SRI case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Cisco Systems Inc of a decision upholding the validity of cybersecurity patents the computing giant was found to infringe.

The high court declined to hear a petition in which Cisco, represented by Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, argued patents owned by SRI International Inc are invalid because they recite only the abstract idea of collecting and analyzing data.

