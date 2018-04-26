FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Software firm loses bid to revive $65 million patent case against Citrix

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A small Canadian software company on Thursday lost a bid to revive a U.S. patent infringement lawsuit seeking $65 million in damages from remote computing giant Citrix Systems Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision denying a motion for a new trial 01 Communique Laboratory Inc made after a jury found Citrix did not infringe one of its patents, rejecting 01 Communique’s claim that it was prejudiced by the trial judge’s evidentiary rulings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r83EM3

