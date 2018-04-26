Software firm loses bid to revive $65 million patent case against Citrix

A small Canadian software company on Thursday lost a bid to revive a U.S. patent infringement lawsuit seeking $65 million in damages from remote computing giant Citrix Systems Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision denying a motion for a new trial 01 Communique Laboratory Inc made after a jury found Citrix did not infringe one of its patents, rejecting 01 Communique’s claim that it was prejudiced by the trial judge’s evidentiary rulings.

