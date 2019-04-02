Fed Circuit pulls the plug on Cleveland Clinic diagnostic patents

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation on Monday hit a likely dead end in a lawsuit accusing health services company True Health Diagnostics of infringing patents on a method of detecting heart disease.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that the Cleveland Clinic patents should not have been granted in the first place because they are directed to a natural law and recite no other inventive concept.

