April 2, 2019 / 1:55 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Fed Circuit pulls the plug on Cleveland Clinic diagnostic patents

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation on Monday hit a likely dead end in a lawsuit accusing health services company True Health Diagnostics of infringing patents on a method of detecting heart disease.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that the Cleveland Clinic patents should not have been granted in the first place because they are directed to a natural law and recite no other inventive concept.

