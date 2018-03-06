Professors urge Federal Circuit to revive Cleveland Clinic biotech patents

A group of six patent law professors last week urged a federal appeals court to recognize the validity of diagnostic testing patents owned by the Cleveland Clinic, saying lower courts are improperly canceling biotech patents based on a misunderstanding of what constitutes eligible subject matter.

The scholars told the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in a Feb. 28 amicus brief that a federal judge erred in ruling invalid patents on a method of detecting cardiovascular disease the Cleveland Clinic had accused healthcare company True Health Group LLC of infringing.

