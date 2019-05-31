Fed Circuit sinks $5.4 million jury verdict in marine patent fight

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a $5.4 million jury verdict in a patent dispute between rival boat manufacturers, saying there was no evidence of infringement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit cleared Brunswick Corp, the company behind marine equipment brands such as Sea Ray and Boston Whaler, of infringing a patent owned by competitor Cobalt Boats LLC on a “swim step” for entry into and out of the water.

