An appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing the Coca-Cola Company of infringing a patent on an internet-enabled soft drink dispenser.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a lower court ruling that Coca-Cola’s Freestyle touchscreen soda fountain did not infringe a patent owned by Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations LLC, a non-practicing entity.

