IN BRIEF: Cochlear inks deal to resolve part of $280m patent judgment

Jan Wolfe

Australian hearing aid maker Cochlear Corporation has reached a conditional $75 million settlement to resolve part of a long-running U.S. patent case brought by a small nonprofit medical research organization in California.

In a statement released on Monday, Cochlear said the $75 million would resolve the claims of prejudgment interest and attorneys fees arising out a $280 million judgment in favor of the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research (AMF).

