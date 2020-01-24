IN BRIEF: Telecoms ask Fed Circuit for another shot at TQ Delta patents

Telecom firms including Comcast Corp and Cox Communications on Wednesday asked an appeals court to reconsider a recent decision that breathed new life into patent infringement claims brought against them by licensing firm TQ Delta LLC.

Comcast, Cox and others filed a petition urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reconsider a November decision that reversed decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated two TQ Delta patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TOSXxL