October 16, 2018 / 12:26 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

SCOTUS declines to review invalidation of 'abstract' streaming patents

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The Supreme Court on Monday denied cert to patent holding company Two-Way Media Ltd, whose audio and video streaming patents were invalidated as too abstract in 2017 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Two-Way, which had sued Comcast Corp for infringing the streaming patents, had argued in its cert petition that the case would be an “excellent vehicle” for clarifying how much weight a patent’s specification should be given in determining whether a claimed invention is too abstract to qualify for protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yHfqAH

