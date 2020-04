Commvault Systems Inc on Tuesday filed patent infringement cases against two smaller rivals in the market for software that businesses use to store and back up data.

In separate lawsuits filed in Delaware federal court, Commvault’s lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan accused Cohesity Inc and Rubrik Inc of infringing a total of seven of its patents on data management technology.

