N.J. IP lawyer charged over Pink Floyd cover concert amid lockdown

An intellectual property lawyer in New Jersey is facing criminal charges for allegedly hosting people outside his house to hear him play Pink Floyd songs on his guitar in defiance of a state order promoting social-distancing.

State prosecutors charged John Maldjian, 54, of the Maldjian Law Group with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, along with two charges of violating emergency orders, in connection with a gathering at his home in Rumson, New Jersey on Saturday.

