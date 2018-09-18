FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 18, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Smith & Nephew pays $10.5 million to settle ConforMIS patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Medical technology company Smith & Nephew Inc has agreed to pay $10.5 million to smaller rival ConforMIS Inc to settle patent infringement claims, ConforMIS said in a press release on Monday.

The settlement, which includes a limited cross-licensing agreement, resolves a 2016 lawsuit ConforMIS filed in federal court in Boston against Smith & Nephew over the latter’s Visionaire cutting guides for knee replacement surgery.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MKHI23

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.