Smith & Nephew pays $10.5 million to settle ConforMIS patent case

Medical technology company Smith & Nephew Inc has agreed to pay $10.5 million to smaller rival ConforMIS Inc to settle patent infringement claims, ConforMIS said in a press release on Monday.

The settlement, which includes a limited cross-licensing agreement, resolves a 2016 lawsuit ConforMIS filed in federal court in Boston against Smith & Nephew over the latter’s Visionaire cutting guides for knee replacement surgery.

