Google, LG win round in Conversant wireless patent fight

A federal appeals court on Tuesday gave Google LLC and LG Electronics Inc a second crack at invalidating a wireless technology patent they had been accused of infringing by licensing firm Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit instructed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to reconsider a decision that had reaffirmed the validity of Conversant’s patent. According to the judges, the board’s analysis was incomplete and failed to address key arguments and issues properly raised by LG and Google.

