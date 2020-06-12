J&J, Cordis get win in long-running Medinol stent patent fight

A federal appeals court on Friday brought a likely end to a long-running lawsuit accusing medical device company Cordis Corp and its former parent company Johnson & Johnson of using patented heart stent technology without authorization.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a New York judge’s refusal to reopen a final judgment that Israeli medical device firm Medinol Ltd’s patent infringement claims were time-barred.

