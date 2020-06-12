Westlaw News
June 12, 2020 / 11:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

J&J, Cordis get win in long-running Medinol stent patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday brought a likely end to a long-running lawsuit accusing medical device company Cordis Corp and its former parent company Johnson & Johnson of using patented heart stent technology without authorization.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a New York judge’s refusal to reopen a final judgment that Israeli medical device firm Medinol Ltd’s patent infringement claims were time-barred.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cS2IkA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below