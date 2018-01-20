Cornell must arbitrate claims it was duped into Illumina patent deal: judge

A federal magistrate judge on Friday ruled Cornell University must arbitrate its claim that a former co-plaintiff duped it into settling a gene-sequencing patent dispute with Illumina Inc.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge in Delaware recommended Cornell’s bid to escape its deal with Illumina be put on hold so an arbitrator can determine whether the university was defrauded by its licensee Life Technologies Corp, a division of Thermo Fisher Corp.

