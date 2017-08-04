Raytheon ask Federal Circuit to keep patent case in Eastern Texas

The defense contractor Raytheon Co on Tuesday urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit not to reverse a recent decision out of the Eastern District of Texas allowing its patent case against supercomputer maker Cray Inc to be heard in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

Raytheon told the court it should decline to hear Cray's emergency appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that stated he has jurisdiction over Raytheon's patent lawsuit because the company has telecommuting employees in the jurisdiction.

