July 22, 2019 / 11:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merck unit asks U.S. patent office to open new front in CRISPR battle

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A Merck AG subsidiary has tried to insert itself into a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceeding that will clarify who owns the rights to CRISPR gene editing technology, saying it has a strong inventorship claim but has been treated unfairly by a patent examiner.

In a petition filed on Friday, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation asked the PTO’s director to declare a so-called “interference proceeding” between it and the University of California.

