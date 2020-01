A U.S. jury on Friday said software company VMware Inc had to pay $236 million for infringing on patents owned by smaller rival Densify Inc.

The verdict followed a nine-day jury trial in Delaware federal court that pitted VMware’s lawyers at Morrison & Foerster against a Reichman Jorgensen trial team representing Densify.

