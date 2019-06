The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to clarify whether there can be appeals of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions on the timeliness of requests for inter partes review.

The high court granted a petition filed by marketing firm DexYP arguing that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has erred in ruling it can review PTAB decisions on timeliness.

