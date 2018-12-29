Casino dice game cannot be patented, Fed Circuit says

A federal appeals court on Friday struck a blow to efforts to patent dice, board and card games, saying a casino game played with three six-sided dice was not an invention eligible for patent protection.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s rejection of a 2011 patent application filed by Dutch gaming industry professional Marco Guldenaar, saying his dice game concept was too abstract to patent.

