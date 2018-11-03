Westlaw News
November 3, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Fed Circuit declines to reconsider decision nixing ATM patent

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday said it would not reconsider its recent decision to invalidate a patent that a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hyosung Corporation accused rival ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf Inc of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Nautilus Hyosung America Inc for a rehearing on an Aug. 15 decision invalidating a patent covering technology that enables ATMs to deposit cash and checks inserted at the same time.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yO7dvf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.