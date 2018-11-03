Fed Circuit declines to reconsider decision nixing ATM patent

A federal appeals court on Friday said it would not reconsider its recent decision to invalidate a patent that a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hyosung Corporation accused rival ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf Inc of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Nautilus Hyosung America Inc for a rehearing on an Aug. 15 decision invalidating a patent covering technology that enables ATMs to deposit cash and checks inserted at the same time.

