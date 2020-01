A federal appeals court on Jan. 6 will revisit the question of what constitutes a “prevailing party” entitled to recover attorneys’ fees in a patent case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear DISH Network LLC and Sirius XM Radio Inc’s appeal of a district court decision denying their request for attorneys’ fees in a case brought by Dragon Intellectual Property LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QzDFJO