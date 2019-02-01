Groups voice "deep concern" to U.S. patent office over DOJ policy

Trade associations representing technology companies, retailers, and automakers on Thursday urged the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to reaffirm its commitment to a 2013 policy statement that raised antitrust concerns about abuse of standards-essential patents (SEPs).

Six industry groups, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association and the National Retail Federation, sent a letter to PTO director Andrei Iancu and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urging them to maintain support for the 2013 policy statement, which at the time was jointly issued by the PTO and the U.S. Department of Justice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DMCd1B