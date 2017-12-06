FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SCOTUS declines to review $455 million award for Bayer in Dow patent fight
December 6, 2017 / 12:32 AM / in 2 hours

SCOTUS declines to review $455 million award for Bayer in Dow patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A Dow Chemical Co subsidiary reached a dead end on Monday in its bid to undo a ruling requiring it to pay rival Bayer AG $455 million plus interest for violating a patent licensing agreement related to herbicide-resistant soybean seeds.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Dow AgroSciences LLC’s appeal of a 2015 decision by arbitrators affiliated with the International Chamber of Commerce that the company used Bayer’s patented herbicide technology without its authorization.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B1H5jh

