SCOTUS declines to review $455 million award for Bayer in Dow patent fight

A Dow Chemical Co subsidiary reached a dead end on Monday in its bid to undo a ruling requiring it to pay rival Bayer AG $455 million plus interest for violating a patent licensing agreement related to herbicide-resistant soybean seeds.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Dow AgroSciences LLC’s appeal of a 2015 decision by arbitrators affiliated with the International Chamber of Commerce that the company used Bayer’s patented herbicide technology without its authorization.

