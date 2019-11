Drone maker Parrot Inc on Tuesday became the latest company accused of infringing a patent that once belonged to Huawei Technologies on semiconductor technology.

Altair Logix LLC, a patent holding company registered in Texas, sued Parrot in federal court in Manhattan, alleging the firm’s Bebop drones infringe its patent on a method of improving microprocessor performance.

