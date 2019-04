E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co on Wednesday won a ruling that allows it to hold onto a $3.27 million jury verdict it won against rival Unifrax I LLC in a patent dispute relating to flame-resistant material used in airplanes.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the verdict in a 2-1 decision, rejecting arguments by Unifrax that it did not infringe the DuPont patent at issue.

