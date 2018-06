Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson Inc on Monday prevailed in a long-running false advertising lawsuit against rival SharkNinja Operating LLC.

A federal jury in Chicago ordered SharkNinja to disgorge $16.4 million in profits from a 2014 advertising campaign that touted its Rotator Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum as better at carpet cleaning than a rival Dyson product.

