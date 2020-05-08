Fed Circuit okays generic version of Eagle Pharma chemotherapy drug

Generic drug company Slayback Pharma LLC on Friday won an appeals court decision that clears the way for it to launch a generic version of the Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc chemotherapy drug Belrapzo.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that Slayback’s proposed generic does not infringe four related Eagle patents on the medicine, saying a Delaware judge properly decided infringement during the early pleadings stage of the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3du4KYR