Fed Circuit affirms satellite patent verdict against EchoStar unit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a $21 million verdict Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems Ltd won against EchoStar Corp in a patent dispute over satellite technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said there was substantial evidence to support the Texas jury’s finding that satellite internet services sold by EchoStar subsidiary Hughes Network Systems LLC infringed an Elbit patent.

