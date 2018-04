A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a patent infringement case brought against voting equipment maker Election Systems & Software by an inventor-owned company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that invalidated as too abstract the voter verification technology patent upon which Voter Verified Inc had based its lawsuit.

