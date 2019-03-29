Fed Circuit revives Endo patent on opioid Opana ER

Pharmaceutical company Endo International PLC on Thursday won a federal appeals court ruling that strengthens its patent protection on Opana ER, an opioid painkiller it pulled from the U.S. market in 2017.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said an Endo patent on a method of using Opana ER’s active ingredient oxymorphone to treat pain in patients with impaired kidney function had been improperly invalidated by a federal judge in Delaware.

