FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 21, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

FTC judge rejects agency's challenge to Endo-Impax "pay for delay" deal

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A patent litigation settlement that delayed by three years the introduction of a generic painkiller did not violate consumer protection laws, a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge ruled in a decision made public on Friday.

FTC chief administrative law judge D. Michael Chappell dismissed a complaint filed by the agency against generic drug maker Impax Laboratories LLC over its 2010 deal to postpone a generic version of Endo International Plc’s Opana ER until 2013 was anticompetitive.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KLLGqT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.