FTC judge rejects agency's challenge to Endo-Impax "pay for delay" deal

A patent litigation settlement that delayed by three years the introduction of a generic painkiller did not violate consumer protection laws, a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge ruled in a decision made public on Friday.

FTC chief administrative law judge D. Michael Chappell dismissed a complaint filed by the agency against generic drug maker Impax Laboratories LLC over its 2010 deal to postpone a generic version of Endo International Plc’s Opana ER until 2013 was anticompetitive.

