SCOTUS turns away Enzo plea to revisit patent enablement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Enzo Biochem Inc of a ruling that invalidated some of its medical testing patents, rebuffing the company’s arguments that the decision contradicted precedent and contravened the standard of proof for proving patent invalidity.

Enzo, represented by John Desmarais of Desmarais LLP, had asked the high court to review a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that invalidated patents relating to HIV detection that Enzo had accused Abbott Laboratories, Roche Molecular Systems Inc, and Becton, Dickinson and Company of infringing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UOrDOX