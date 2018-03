Swedish mobile equipment company Ericsson Inc filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing LG Electronics Inc of negotiating in bad faith and refusing to pay a fair price for a license to patented technology essential to wireless communications.

Ericsson sued LG in U.S. District Court in Sherman, Texas alleging patent infringement, unjust enrichment and breach of contract.

