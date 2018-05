A federal appeals court on Tuesday gutted a patent owned by licensing company Intellectual Ventures, handing a win to Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld the validity of an IV patent relating to wireless base station technology.

