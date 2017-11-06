Judge sends Ericsson smartphone patent case against TCL to jury trial

A federal judge on Saturday denied a bid by Chinese smartphone maker TCL Corp to escape a patent infringement case brought by telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson Inc ahead of an upcoming trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in Marshall, Texas refused to invalidate an Ericsson patent relating to network security technology that the Swedish company alleged was infringed by handsets TCL sells in the U.S. market.

