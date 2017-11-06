FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge sends Ericsson smartphone patent case against TCL to jury trial
#Westlaw News
November 6, 2017 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge sends Ericsson smartphone patent case against TCL to jury trial

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Saturday denied a bid by Chinese smartphone maker TCL Corp to escape a patent infringement case brought by telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson Inc ahead of an upcoming trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in Marshall, Texas refused to invalidate an Ericsson patent relating to network security technology that the Swedish company alleged was infringed by handsets TCL sells in the U.S. market.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hhbIcv

