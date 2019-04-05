Fed Circuit backs PTAB's dismissal of medical data co's 'abstract' patent

A medical software company associated with Boston Children’s Hospital cannot patent a data-based method of monitoring hospital patients, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Friday.

In a one-sentence order, the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejecting a patent application filed by the founders of Etiometry Inc, which sells software that synthesizes large amounts of patient data and recommends clinical decisions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OSxC1G