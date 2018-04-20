E*Trade, TD Ameritrade knock out Droplets patent case at Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday brought a likely end to Texas’ software company’s patent infringement case against brokerage services E*Trade Financial Corp and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark’s Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Droplets Inc’s patent relating to electronic content delivery was invalid in light of an earlier patent owned by the Plano, Texas-based company.

