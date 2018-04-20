FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 20, 2018 / 5:40 PM / in an hour

E*Trade, TD Ameritrade knock out Droplets patent case at Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday brought a likely end to Texas’ software company’s patent infringement case against brokerage services E*Trade Financial Corp and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark’s Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Droplets Inc’s patent relating to electronic content delivery was invalid in light of an earlier patent owned by the Plano, Texas-based company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JcPCjA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.