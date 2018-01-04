IBM files patent case against Expedia on heels of Priceline settlement

International Business Machines Corp in a lawsuit made public on Tuesday accused online travel booking company Expedia Inc of infringing IBM patents relating to information storage and sign-on technology.

IBM sued Expedia in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging the travel company’s websites, including Hotwire.com and Orbitz.com, and apps infringe four patents awarded to the computing giant between 1998 and 2009.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lQdnE5