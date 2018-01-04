FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2018 / 1:46 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

IBM files patent case against Expedia on heels of Priceline settlement

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

International Business Machines Corp in a lawsuit made public on Tuesday accused online travel booking company Expedia Inc of infringing IBM patents relating to information storage and sign-on technology.

IBM sued Expedia in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging the travel company’s websites, including Hotwire.com and Orbitz.com, and apps infringe four patents awarded to the computing giant between 1998 and 2009.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lQdnE5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.