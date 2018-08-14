Facebook patent application gets boost from Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday bolstered an effort by Facebook Inc to patent a method of displaying images, reversing a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Apple Inc had already claimed the idea.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned a July 2017 PTAB ruling that rejected a Facebook patent application describing an approach to displaying a sequence of differently sized images to eliminate gaps between them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MwlOnq