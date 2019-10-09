Westlaw News
Facebook 'prevailing party' in digital ad patent case - Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said a patent holding company should cover costs incurred by Facebook Inc in an infringement case, interpreting a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 2016 on what constitutes a “prevailing party.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that Facebook was entitled to reimbursement of about $4,000 it spent on court costs while defending itself against a case brought by B.E. Technology LLC.

