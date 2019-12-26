Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit won't rehear fight on Facebook 'prevailing party' status

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Thursday said it would not revisit a recent ruling in favor of Facebook Inc that clarified what constitutes a “prevailing party” in a patent case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined a request by patent holding company B.E. Technology LLC for reconsideration of an earlier determination by the court that the firm should reimburse Facebook for $4,000 in court costs.

