Facebook Inc on Friday prevailed in a lawsuit brought by an Internet physician directory accusing the social networking giant of infringing online messaging patents.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision invalidating two patents over which EveryMD.com LLC had sued Facebook on the grounds that they describe abstract ideas not eligible for protection.

