The pandemic has changed Fed Circuit decisionmaking, patent lawyers say

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has made informal changes to how it issues decisions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, patent litigators said, noting an increase in short and quickly delivered written decisions.

The Federal Circuit was supposed to hear in-person oral arguments in 50 cases in early April, but instead said it would hold telephonic conferences in half of those while deciding the others on the briefs.

