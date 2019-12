A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled invalid claims in a patent on radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology that Intellectual Ventures had accused FedEx Corp of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision that invalidated claims in an IV patent, known as the ‘715 patent, on a system for tracking items using RFID.

